Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

The shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $115 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The J. M. Smucker Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Mkt Perform the SJM stock while also putting a $115 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $109. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 108. Credit Suisse was of a view that SJM is Underperform in its latest report on November 13, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SJM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 122.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $109.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.04.

The shares of the company added by 4.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $116.55 while ending the day at $121.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 3.5% incline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. SJM had ended its last session trading at $115.40. The J. M. Smucker Company currently has a market cap of $13.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 19.51, with a beta of 0.16. The J. M. Smucker Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SJM 52-week low price stands at $91.88 while its 52-week high price is $128.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The J. M. Smucker Company generated 74.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.49%. The J. M. Smucker Company has the potential to record 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. B. Riley FBR also rated AMRS as Reiterated on November 14, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that AMRS could surge by 76.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.25% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.43 and traded between $2.18 and $2.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMRS’s 50-day SMA is 2.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.40. The stock has a high of $5.75 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.59%, as 17.08M SJM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.14% of Amyris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.97% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Loyola Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,300,000 shares of AMRS, with a total valuation of $21,248,000. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more AMRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,916,879 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Amyris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.