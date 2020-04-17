Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

The shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teekay Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2015. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that TK is Neutral in its latest report on December 17, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TK is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.59.

The shares of the company added by 5.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.99 while ending the day at $3.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a 5.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. TK had ended its last session trading at $2.99. Teekay Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TK 52-week low price stands at $2.04 while its 52-week high price is $5.76.

The Teekay Corporation generated 410.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Wells Fargo also rated XHR as Upgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that XHR could surge by 44.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.75% to reach $16.22/share. It started the day trading at $9.59 and traded between $8.60 and $9.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XHR’s 50-day SMA is 13.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.02. The stock has a high of $23.33 for the year while the low is $6.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.95%, as 2.81M TK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more XHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 373,815 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,215,588 shares of XHR, with a total valuation of $187,620,556. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more XHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $187,362,222 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 2.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,696,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 199,502 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $99,876,607. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,514 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,196,839 shares and is now valued at $53,527,442. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.