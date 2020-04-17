Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

The shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of StoneCo Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Overweight the STNE stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. UBS was of a view that STNE is Buy in its latest report on October 18, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that STNE is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.63 while ending the day at $22.94. During the trading session, a total of 2.99 million shares were traded which represents a 4.77% incline from the average session volume which is 3.14 million shares. STNE had ended its last session trading at $23.94. StoneCo Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 STNE 52-week low price stands at $17.72 while its 52-week high price is $46.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The StoneCo Ltd. generated 61.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.09%. StoneCo Ltd. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. The Benchmark Company also rated SSP as Reiterated on March 04, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that SSP could surge by 60.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.35% to reach $15.14/share. It started the day trading at $6.71 and traded between $5.85 and $6.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSP’s 50-day SMA is 10.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.10. The stock has a high of $23.27 for the year while the low is $5.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.07%, as 4.59M STNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.38% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 441.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SSP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 311,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,985,720 shares of SSP, with a total valuation of $60,212,329. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more SSP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,625,007 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its The E.W. Scripps Company shares by 0.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,586,131 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,440 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company which are valued at $42,119,428. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The E.W. Scripps Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,257 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,558,920 shares and is now valued at $41,914,257. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of The E.W. Scripps Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.