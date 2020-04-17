Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

The shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on January 19, 2016. The Technology company has also assigned a $3 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sphere 3D Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 24, 2015, to Buy the ANY stock while also putting a $8 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.03.

The shares of the company added by 11.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.88. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a -2082.5% decline from the average session volume which is 97930.0 shares. ANY had ended its last session trading at $0.79. Sphere 3D Corp. currently has a market cap of $3.01 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.20, with a beta of 1.43. ANY 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.94.

The Sphere 3D Corp. generated 129000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.52%.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.69% to reach $8.56/share. It started the day trading at $3.18 and traded between $2.98 and $3.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTDR’s 50-day SMA is 6.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.60. The stock has a high of $22.25 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.55%, as 29.56M ANY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.90% of Matador Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 440,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,393,714 shares of MTDR, with a total valuation of $30,736,411. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,793,071 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Matador Resources Company shares by 14.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,565,986 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 943,107 shares of Matador Resources Company which are valued at $18,763,645. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Matador Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 639,279 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,471,321 shares and is now valued at $16,048,876. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Matador Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.