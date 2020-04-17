Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

The shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $30 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Scorpio Tankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DNB Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Hold the STNG stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on May 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. B. Riley FBR was of a view that STNG is Buy in its latest report on March 04, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that STNG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.61.

The shares of the company added by 6.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.11 while ending the day at $19.37. During the trading session, a total of 2.51 million shares were traded which represents a -30.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. STNG had ended its last session trading at $18.13. Scorpio Tankers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 STNG 52-week low price stands at $12.35 while its 52-week high price is $40.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Scorpio Tankers Inc. generated 202.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.78%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has the potential to record 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Stephens also rated PNFP as Downgrade on July 09, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that PNFP could surge by 23.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.18% to reach $46.75/share. It started the day trading at $38.10 and traded between $35.22 and $35.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNFP’s 50-day SMA is 47.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.83. The stock has a high of $65.00 for the year while the low is $27.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.64%, as 2.02M STNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.74% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 634.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.53% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.