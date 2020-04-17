Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

The shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plug Power Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Buy the PLUG stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. ROTH Capital was of a view that PLUG is Neutral in its latest report on January 30, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that PLUG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.31.

The shares of the company added by 7.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.1626 while ending the day at $4.49. During the trading session, a total of 13.09 million shares were traded which represents a 21.34% incline from the average session volume which is 16.64 million shares. PLUG had ended its last session trading at $4.18. Plug Power Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PLUG 52-week low price stands at $1.86 while its 52-week high price is $6.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Plug Power Inc. generated 194.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Plug Power Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Robert W. Baird also rated INMD as Initiated on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that INMD could surge by 46.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.06% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $24.16 and traded between $22.00 and $22.70 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $58.76 for the year while the low is $13.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -42.23%, as 2.58M PLUG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.03% of InMode Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.48, while the P/B ratio is 4.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Miura Global Management LLC bought more INMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 68.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Miura Global Management LLC purchasing 375,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 925,000 shares of INMD, with a total valuation of $19,887,500.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its InMode Ltd. shares by 29.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 309,376 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -126,483 shares of InMode Ltd. which are valued at $6,651,584. In the same vein, Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its InMode Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 124,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 279,718 shares and is now valued at $6,013,937. Following these latest developments, around 43.97% of InMode Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.