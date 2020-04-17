Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

The shares of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JD.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Outperform the JD stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from China Renaissance Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. DZ Bank was of a view that JD is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2020. HSBC Securities thinks that JD is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.61.

The shares of the company added by 6.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $45.17 while ending the day at $47.50. During the trading session, a total of 21.05 million shares were traded which represents a -20.22% decline from the average session volume which is 17.51 million shares. JD had ended its last session trading at $44.60. JD.com Inc. currently has a market cap of $67.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.35, with a beta of 0.96. JD.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 JD 52-week low price stands at $25.48 while its 52-week high price is $46.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The JD.com Inc. generated 5.73 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1450.0%. JD.com Inc. has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on January 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.37% to reach $4.20/share. It started the day trading at $0.275 and traded between $0.211 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHAP’s 50-day SMA is 0.6240 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4890. The stock has a high of $8.18 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.62%, as 2.04M JD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.51% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 371.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.18% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Chaparral Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.