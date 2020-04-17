Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

The shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on July 11, 2019, to Overweight the DVAX stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $28. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that DVAX is Overweight in its latest report on March 08, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that DVAX is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.60.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.10 while ending the day at $3.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.78 million shares were traded which represents a -148.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. DVAX had ended its last session trading at $3.08. Dynavax Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 21.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 DVAX 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $8.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dynavax Technologies Corporation generated 39.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -82.35%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has the potential to record -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is now rated as Outperform. Nomura also rated COF as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that COF could surge by 42.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.92% to reach $87.50/share. It started the day trading at $52.34 and traded between $49.41 and $50.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COF’s 50-day SMA is 73.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 89.22. The stock has a high of $107.59 for the year while the low is $38.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.36%, as 6.70M DVAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.48% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more COF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -1,954,875 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 40,491,327 shares of COF, with a total valuation of $2,041,572,707. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more COF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,795,669,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Capital One Financial Corporation shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,903,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -162,923 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation which are valued at $1,759,820,352. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Capital One Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 234,697 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,114,958 shares and is now valued at $1,064,616,182. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Capital One Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.