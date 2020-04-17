Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN), DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

The shares of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 18, 2017. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denison Mines Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2013. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $1.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that DNN is Underperform in its latest report on May 15, 2009. Raymond James thinks that DNN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.55.

The shares of the company added by 27.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.30 while ending the day at $0.37. During the trading session, a total of 3.51 million shares were traded which represents a -285.75% decline from the average session volume which is 911170.0 shares. DNN had ended its last session trading at $0.29. Denison Mines Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DNN 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $0.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denison Mines Corp. generated 6.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. Denison Mines Corp. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.36% to reach $12.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.13 and traded between $5.55 and $5.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DCP’s 50-day SMA is 10.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.55. The stock has a high of $33.45 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.85%, as 8.17M DNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.04% of DCP Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more DCP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -87,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,776,659 shares of DCP, with a total valuation of $43,861,002. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more DCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,467,703 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its DCP Midstream LP shares by 14.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,399,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,158,603 shares of DCP Midstream LP which are valued at $38,256,099. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its DCP Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 140,741 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,030,971 shares and is now valued at $36,756,052. Following these latest developments, around 24.50% of DCP Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.