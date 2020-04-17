Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $210.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.88.

The shares of the company added by 15.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.81 while ending the day at $1.00. During the trading session, a total of 3.51 million shares were traded which represents a -2071.43% decline from the average session volume which is 161530.0 shares. BLIN had ended its last session trading at $0.87. Bridgeline Digital Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 BLIN 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $13.50.

The Bridgeline Digital Inc. generated 408000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.97%. Bridgeline Digital Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) is now rated as Neutral. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BECN as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BECN could surge by 33.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.55% to reach $24.75/share. It started the day trading at $17.21 and traded between $15.79 and $16.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BECN’s 50-day SMA is 23.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.68. The stock has a high of $40.00 for the year while the low is $11.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.94%, as 3.29M BLIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.03% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 729.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BECN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 46,449 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,170,394 shares of BECN, with a total valuation of $102,058,317. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more BECN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $83,917,427 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares by 0.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,520,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,421 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. which are valued at $74,776,645. In the same vein, Adage Capital Management LP decreased its Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 917,585 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,447,163 shares and is now valued at $57,016,076. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.