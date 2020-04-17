Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)

The shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Underweight the AM stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that AM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 28, 2019. Stifel thinks that AM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.09.

The shares of the company added by 4.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.83 while ending the day at $2.85. During the trading session, a total of 12.06 million shares were traded which represents a -35.94% decline from the average session volume which is 8.87 million shares. AM had ended its last session trading at $2.74. Antero Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AM 52-week low price stands at $1.69 while its 52-week high price is $14.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Antero Midstream Corporation generated 1.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.71%. Antero Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.63% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.4121 and traded between $0.37 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCN’s 50-day SMA is 0.9269 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4921. The stock has a high of $2.23 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.43%, as 2.31M AM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of Ocwen Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.19% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Deer Park Road Management Co. LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,356,147 shares of OCN, with a total valuation of $6,678,074. Omega Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more OCN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,096,730 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by 1.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,203,191 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,798 shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation which are valued at $5,101,596. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ocwen Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 132,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,582,565 shares and is now valued at $4,291,283. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Ocwen Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.