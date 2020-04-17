Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

The shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amgen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $255. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 250. Barclays was of a view that AMGN is Equal Weight in its latest report on February 27, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that AMGN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 185.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $243.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.98.

The shares of the company added by 4.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $223.22 while ending the day at $230.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a 22.98% incline from the average session volume which is 3.39 million shares. AMGN had ended its last session trading at $221.80. Amgen Inc. currently has a market cap of $136.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.66, with a beta of 0.92. Amgen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AMGN 52-week low price stands at $166.30 while its 52-week high price is $244.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amgen Inc. generated 6.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.2%. Amgen Inc. has the potential to record 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.45% to reach $2.32/share. It started the day trading at $0.479 and traded between $0.43 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPE’s 50-day SMA is 1.4045 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.6417. The stock has a high of $8.52 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 82.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.36%, as 65.95M AMGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.80% of Callon Petroleum Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 25.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -89.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CPE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,546,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,073,189 shares of CPE, with a total valuation of $31,276,108. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,521,775 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by 5.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,991,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,501,661 shares of Callon Petroleum Company which are valued at $14,243,349. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,571,822 shares and is now valued at $14,013,358. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Callon Petroleum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.