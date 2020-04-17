Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX)

The shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Edward Jones in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Edward Jones wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amazon.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Outperform the AMZN stock while also putting a $2350 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $2450. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on January 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2400. Monness Crespi & Hardt was of a view that AMZN is Buy in its latest report on January 31, 2020. The Benchmark Company thinks that AMZN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2300.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 42 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2437.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.16.

The shares of the company added by 4.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2,335.00 while ending the day at $2408.19. During the trading session, a total of 11.81 million shares were traded which represents a -103.69% decline from the average session volume which is 5.8 million shares. AMZN had ended its last session trading at $2307.68. Amazon.com Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.2 trillion, while its P/E ratio stands at 104.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.23, with a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AMZN 52-week low price stands at $1626.03 while its 52-week high price is $2333.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $6.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amazon.com Inc. generated 36.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.58%. Amazon.com Inc. has the potential to record 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.17% to reach $5.20/share. It started the day trading at $2.78 and traded between $2.58 and $2.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSMX’s 50-day SMA is 5.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.39. The stock has a high of $8.74 for the year while the low is $2.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 222753.38 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.97%, as 176,042 AMZN shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.28, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 637.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.97% over the last six months.

Templeton Asset Management Ltd. (… meanwhile sold more BSMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,510,806 worth of shares.

Similarly, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,352,914 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -138,882 shares of Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico which are valued at $52,983,441. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 170,232 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,330,793 shares and is now valued at $36,711,769. Following these latest developments, around 14.30% of Banco Santander Mexico S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.