Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)

The shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $110 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Akamai Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Neutral the AKAM stock while also putting a $89 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 112. Guggenheim was of a view that AKAM is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AKAM is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 91.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.25.

The shares of the company added by 5.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $100.31 while ending the day at $105.84. During the trading session, a total of 3.6 million shares were traded which represents a -87.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. AKAM had ended its last session trading at $100.39. Akamai Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.62, with a beta of 0.33. Akamai Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 AKAM 52-week low price stands at $73.19 while its 52-week high price is $103.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Akamai Technologies Inc. generated 393.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.0%. Akamai Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers published a research note on March 01, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.89% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.9299 and traded between $0.80 and $0.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CETX’s 50-day SMA is 1.0235 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4132. The stock has a high of $5.39 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37906.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 152.98%, as 95,897 AKAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Cemtrex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Yorkville Advisors LLC bought more CETX shares, increasing its portfolio by 136.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Yorkville Advisors LLC purchasing 288,342 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 500,000 shares of CETX, with a total valuation of $347,500. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CETX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $202,112 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wedbush Securities, Inc. (Investm… increased its Cemtrex Inc. shares by 106.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 57,715 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,790 shares of Cemtrex Inc. which are valued at $40,112. Following these latest developments, around 25.72% of Cemtrex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.