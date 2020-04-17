2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

The shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $128 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Procter & Gamble Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Buy the PG stock while also putting a $117 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $120. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on March 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Goldman was of a view that PG is Buy in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Barclays thinks that PG is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 112.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $127.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.15.

The shares of the company added by 0.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $119.90 while ending the day at $121.50. During the trading session, a total of 11.85 million shares were traded which represents a -5.22% decline from the average session volume which is 11.26 million shares. PG had ended its last session trading at $121.22. The Procter & Gamble Company currently has a market cap of $301.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 67.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.19, with a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 PG 52-week low price stands at $94.34 while its 52-week high price is $128.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Procter & Gamble Company generated 6.28 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.35%. The Procter & Gamble Company has the potential to record 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Goldman also rated GRPN as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $2.40 suggesting that GRPN could surge by 51.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.94% to reach $1.77/share. It started the day trading at $0.86 and traded between $0.82 and $0.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRPN’s 50-day SMA is 1.3629 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4671. The stock has a high of $3.82 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 137.71%, as 33.90M PG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.72% of Groupon Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 18.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Trust Advisors LP bought more GRPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 186.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Trust Advisors LP purchasing 41,664,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,017,240 shares of GRPN, with a total valuation of $62,736,895. PAR Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more GRPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,233,290 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Groupon Inc. shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 42,749,231 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 227,742 shares of Groupon Inc. which are valued at $41,894,246. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Groupon Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.