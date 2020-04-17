2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA)

The shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on August 21, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.135 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 16.49 million shares were traded which represents a -151.42% decline from the average session volume which is 6.56 million shares. SHIP had ended its last session trading at $0.14. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 SHIP 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $4.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. generated 15.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2791.67%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.37% to reach $45.63/share. It started the day trading at $35.29 and traded between $33.51 and $35.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SINA’s 50-day SMA is 33.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.34. The stock has a high of $65.68 for the year while the low is $26.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.91%, as 1.48M SHIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.43% of SINA Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 817.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Susquehanna Investment Group LLC bought more SINA shares, increasing its portfolio by 9,881.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Susquehanna Investment Group LLC purchasing 3,456,716 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,491,699 shares of SINA, with a total valuation of $111,175,696. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile bought more SINA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,777,168 worth of shares.

Similarly, Schroder Investment Management (H… increased its SINA Corporation shares by 9.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,958,954 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 259,705 shares of SINA Corporation which are valued at $94,213,095. In the same vein, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its SINA Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 627,815 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,461,608 shares and is now valued at $78,377,599. Following these latest developments, around 9.30% of SINA Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.