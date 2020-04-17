2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

The shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Peabody Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Jefferies was of a view that BTU is Hold in its latest report on August 06, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that BTU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.06 while ending the day at $3.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.6 million shares were traded which represents a 36.09% incline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. BTU had ended its last session trading at $3.51. Peabody Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BTU 52-week low price stands at $2.51 while its 52-week high price is $30.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Peabody Energy Corporation generated 732.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 309.09%. Peabody Energy Corporation has the potential to record -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. BofA/Merrill also rated THS as Upgrade on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $46 suggesting that THS could surge by 5.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.03% to reach $52.56/share. It started the day trading at $49.86 and traded between $46.78 and $49.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THS’s 50-day SMA is 41.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.45. The stock has a high of $67.88 for the year while the low is $33.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.14%, as 3.92M BTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.39% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 587.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more THS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 95,919 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,996,435 shares of THS, with a total valuation of $441,342,605. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more THS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $249,972,046 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TreeHouse Foods Inc. shares by 0.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,595,734 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 38,614 shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. which are valued at $202,901,656. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of TreeHouse Foods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.