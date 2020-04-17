2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

The shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $109 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medtronic plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DZ Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Buy the MDT stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $124. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on February 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 118. SunTrust was of a view that MDT is Buy in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Guggenheim thinks that MDT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $95.4657 while ending the day at $95.70. During the trading session, a total of 7.92 million shares were traded which represents a -7.22% decline from the average session volume which is 7.39 million shares. MDT had ended its last session trading at $97.32. Medtronic plc currently has a market cap of $128.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.57, with a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 MDT 52-week low price stands at $72.13 while its 52-week high price is $122.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Medtronic plc generated 3.71 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.94%. Medtronic plc has the potential to record 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $145. BofA/Merrill also rated ICPT as Resumed on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $111 suggesting that ICPT could surge by 50.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.07% to reach $151.45/share. It started the day trading at $78.62 and traded between $73.12 and $74.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ICPT’s 50-day SMA is 77.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.24. The stock has a high of $125.00 for the year while the low is $47.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.77%, as 4.44M MDT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.30% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 577.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more ICPT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -4,533 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,545,300 shares of ICPT, with a total valuation of $286,172,088. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ICPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,106,456 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,061,105 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,256 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $129,767,171. In the same vein, Senvest Management LLC increased its Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 48,211 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,219,121 shares and is now valued at $76,755,858. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.