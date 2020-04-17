2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

The shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Equal Weight the INTC stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $60. Argus was of a view that INTC is Buy in its latest report on March 25, 2020. Goldman thinks that INTC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.69.

The shares of the company added by 3.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $58.81 while ending the day at $60.79. During the trading session, a total of 24.27 million shares were traded which represents a 26.54% incline from the average session volume which is 33.04 million shares. INTC had ended its last session trading at $58.87. Intel Corporation currently has a market cap of $268.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.42, with a beta of 0.84. Intel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 INTC 52-week low price stands at $42.86 while its 52-week high price is $69.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intel Corporation generated 4.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.45%. Intel Corporation has the potential to record 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Canaccord Genuity also rated SHOP as Reiterated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $600 suggesting that SHOP could down by -6.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $497.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.89% to reach $492.47/share. It started the day trading at $529.13 and traded between $502.01 and $526.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOP’s 50-day SMA is 446.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 379.31. The stock has a high of $593.89 for the year while the low is $211.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.40%, as 3.68M INTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.79% of Shopify Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 52.11% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,128,334 shares of SHOP, with a total valuation of $3,805,876,295. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more SHOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,517,550,087 worth of shares.

Similarly, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its Shopify Inc. shares by 1.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,759,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 58,372 shares of Shopify Inc. which are valued at $1,984,363,326. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Shopify Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,694,591 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,948,853 shares and is now valued at $1,646,395,281. Following these latest developments, around 0.34% of Shopify Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.