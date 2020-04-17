2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES), UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

The shares of Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Guess’ Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Market Perform the GES stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Jefferies was of a view that GES is Buy in its latest report on February 07, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that GES is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.02 while ending the day at $7.17. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a -13.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. GES had ended its last session trading at $7.97. Guess’ Inc. currently has a market cap of $439.52 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.15, with a beta of 1.48. Guess’ Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GES 52-week low price stands at $3.64 while its 52-week high price is $23.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Guess’ Inc. generated 284.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.49%. Guess’ Inc. has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that TIGR’s 50-day SMA is 3.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.84. The stock has a high of $23.89 for the year while the low is $2.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 115610.57 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.47%, as 149,681 GES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.26% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 564.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more TIGR shares, increasing its portfolio by 90,622.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 181,245 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 181,445 shares of TIGR, with a total valuation of $495,345.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its UP Fintech Holding Limited shares by 171.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 51,006 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 32,230 shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited which are valued at $139,246. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its UP Fintech Holding Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 38,502 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 38,502 shares and is now valued at $105,110. Following these latest developments, around 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.