2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

The shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fossil Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FOSL is Market Perform in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that FOSL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.53 while ending the day at $3.56. During the trading session, a total of 658228.0 shares were traded which represents a 61.51% incline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. FOSL had ended its last session trading at $3.94. Fossil Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FOSL 52-week low price stands at $2.84 while its 52-week high price is $14.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fossil Group Inc. generated 200.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -600.0%. Fossil Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Raymond James also rated PRPL as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that PRPL could surge by 32.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.45% to reach $12.80/share. It started the day trading at $8.74 and traded between $7.68 and $8.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRPL’s 50-day SMA is 10.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.57. The stock has a high of $15.96 for the year while the low is $4.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.70%, as 1.71M FOSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.50% of Purple Innovation Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 467.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought more PRPL shares, increasing its portfolio by 32.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,226,149 shares of PRPL, with a total valuation of $46,724,526. Woodson Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more PRPL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,684,656 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Purple Innovation Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.