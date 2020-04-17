2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT), Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

The shares of Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fitbit Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 22, 2019, to Neutral the FIT stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2018. Cascend Securities was of a view that FIT is Hold in its latest report on May 17, 2018. DA Davidson thinks that FIT is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.29.

The shares of the company added by 0.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.73 while ending the day at $6.77. During the trading session, a total of 6.16 million shares were traded which represents a 16.28% incline from the average session volume which is 7.36 million shares. FIT had ended its last session trading at $6.76. Fitbit Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FIT 52-week low price stands at $2.81 while its 52-week high price is $7.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fitbit Inc. generated 334.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.05%. Fitbit Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Wells Fargo also rated INVH as Initiated on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that INVH could surge by 25.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.12% to reach $30.81/share. It started the day trading at $23.77 and traded between $22.25 and $22.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INVH’s 50-day SMA is 25.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.47. The stock has a high of $32.70 for the year while the low is $15.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.23%, as 9.73M FIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.80% of Invitation Homes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 83.93, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more INVH shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 8,067,106 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 79,817,610 shares of INVH, with a total valuation of $1,705,702,326. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more INVH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $796,990,496 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Invitation Homes Inc. shares by 16.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 35,555,689 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,993,208 shares of Invitation Homes Inc. which are valued at $759,825,074. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its Invitation Homes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,648,171 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,802,363 shares and is now valued at $530,026,497. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Invitation Homes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.