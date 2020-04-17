2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

The shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $14 price target. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EQT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Hold the EQT stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $8. MKM Partners was of a view that EQT is Buy in its latest report on March 02, 2020. CFRA thinks that EQT is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.635 while ending the day at $12.81. During the trading session, a total of 8.92 million shares were traded which represents a 19.01% incline from the average session volume which is 11.02 million shares. EQT had ended its last session trading at $13.05. EQT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 EQT 52-week low price stands at $4.21 while its 52-week high price is $21.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EQT Corporation generated 4.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2866.67%. EQT Corporation has the potential to record -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Piper Jaffray also rated PACB as Upgrade on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that PACB could surge by 49.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.29% to reach $5.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.01 and traded between $2.79 and $2.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PACB’s 50-day SMA is 3.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.81. The stock has a high of $7.50 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.73%, as 18.35M EQT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.51% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PACB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 168,096 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,418,936 shares of PACB, with a total valuation of $31,881,944. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PACB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,217,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, CNH Partners LLC increased its Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares by 1.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,953,621 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 85,650 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. which are valued at $21,278,080. In the same vein, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 151,397 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,919,655 shares and is now valued at $21,174,144. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.