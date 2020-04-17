2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC)

The shares of Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apergy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Stephens was of a view that APY is Overweight in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that APY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.00 while ending the day at $6.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -32.49% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. APY had ended its last session trading at $7.65. Apergy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 APY 52-week low price stands at $2.89 while its 52-week high price is $43.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Apergy Corporation generated 35.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -146.15%. Apergy Corporation has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.72% to reach $24.00/share. It started the day trading at $22.62 and traded between $21.14 and $22.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCC’s 50-day SMA is 20.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.97. The stock has a high of $23.66 for the year while the low is $12.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.68%, as 3.27M APY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Clarivate Analytics Plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CCC shares, increasing its portfolio by 36.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 10,222,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,968,527 shares of CCC, with a total valuation of $787,846,935. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more CCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $303,241,704 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Clarivate Analytics Plc shares by 22.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,468,946 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,736,993 shares of Clarivate Analytics Plc which are valued at $196,480,630. In the same vein, Select Equity Group LP increased its Clarivate Analytics Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 134,945 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,884,419 shares and is now valued at $184,351,694. Following these latest developments, around 1.44% of Clarivate Analytics Plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.