Two Stocks To Tuck Away: V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

The shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of V.F. Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Neutral the VFC stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that VFC is Outperform in its latest report on January 24, 2020. Pivotal Research Group thinks that VFC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $76.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $55.68 while ending the day at $55.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a 51.51% incline from the average session volume which is 3.52 million shares. VFC had ended its last session trading at $59.57. V.F. Corporation currently has a market cap of $21.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.38, with a beta of 1.36. V.F. Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 VFC 52-week low price stands at $45.07 while its 52-week high price is $100.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The V.F. Corporation generated 583.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.22%. V.F. Corporation has the potential to record 3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on January 31, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20.50. ROTH Capital also rated MARK as Initiated on October 13, 2016, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that MARK could surge by 90.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.91% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.40 and traded between $0.37 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MARK’s 50-day SMA is 0.4656 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6913. The stock has a high of $1.59 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 96.71%, as 6.09M VFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.99% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.57% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Laurion Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,300,000 shares of MARK, with a total valuation of $903,900.

Similarly, Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its Remark Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 616,399 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Remark Holdings Inc. which are valued at $242,245. In the same vein, Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. (Inv… decreased its Remark Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 151,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 518,775 shares and is now valued at $203,879. Following these latest developments, around 26.23% of Remark Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.