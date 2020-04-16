Two Stocks To Tuck Away: People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT), Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

The shares of People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of People’s United Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Neutral the PBCT stock while also putting a $17.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on October 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that PBCT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 06, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that PBCT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.82 while ending the day at $10.87. During the trading session, a total of 3.05 million shares were traded which represents a 42.95% incline from the average session volume which is 5.34 million shares. PBCT had ended its last session trading at $11.62. People’s United Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.62, with a beta of 1.28. PBCT 52-week low price stands at $9.37 while its 52-week high price is $17.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.81%. People’s United Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is now rated as Hold. Jefferies also rated VLO as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $52 suggesting that VLO could surge by 42.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.34% to reach $81.29/share. It started the day trading at $48.50 and traded between $46.01 and $46.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VLO’s 50-day SMA is 59.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.96. The stock has a high of $101.99 for the year while the low is $31.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.95%, as 8.36M PBCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.05% of Valero Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 567,090 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,052,213 shares of VLO, with a total valuation of $1,544,608,382. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more VLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,058,966,803 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Valero Energy Corporation shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,557,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 399,266 shares of Valero Energy Corporation which are valued at $977,866,525. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Valero Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,509,619 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,678,791 shares and is now valued at $439,029,960. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Valero Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.