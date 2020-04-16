Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC), New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)

The shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Generac Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Outperform the GNRC stock while also putting a $125 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $108. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Robert W. Baird was of a view that GNRC is Outperform in its latest report on July 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that GNRC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 83.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $96.22 while ending the day at $96.81. During the trading session, a total of 675583.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.14% incline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. GNRC had ended its last session trading at $102.08. Generac Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.72, with a beta of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GNRC 52-week low price stands at $53.40 while its 52-week high price is $118.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Generac Holdings Inc. generated 322.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.52%. Generac Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.62% to reach $3.81/share. It started the day trading at $0.76 and traded between $0.67 and $0.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGD’s 50-day SMA is 0.7111 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9600. The stock has a high of $1.56 for the year while the low is $0.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.57%, as 13.46M GNRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of New Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more NGD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 533,637 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,608,880 shares of NGD, with a total valuation of $38,636,138. Kopernik Global Investors LLC meanwhile bought more NGD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,293,456 worth of shares.

Similarly, Exor Investments (UK) LLP increased its New Gold Inc. shares by 15.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,981,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,048,983 shares of New Gold Inc. which are valued at $15,831,424. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its New Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,401,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,428,112 shares and is now valued at $13,504,765. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of New Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.