Should You Buy Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.07% on 04/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $2,245.00 before closing at $2307.68. Intraday shares traded counted 6.78 million, which was -18.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.74M. AMZN’s previous close was $2283.32 while the outstanding shares total 497.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 100.26, and a growth ratio of 3.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.87, with weekly volatility at 3.83% and ATR at 84.31. The AMZN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1626.03 and a $2292.00 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Amazon.com Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1148.92 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 96.33 billion million total, with 87.81 billion as their total liabilities.

AMZN were able to record 21.65 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.24 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 38.51 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Amazon.com Inc. recorded a total of 87.44 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.22% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 19.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 53.98 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 33.46 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 497.87M with the revenue now reading 6.59 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (3.98 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 23.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMZN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMZN attractive?

In related news, Director, NOOYI INDRA K bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1930.41, for a total value of 193,041. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO Worldwide Consumer, WILKE JEFFREY A now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,103,212. Also, Vice President, Reynolds Shelley sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 2135.14 per share, with a total market value of 811,354. Following this completion of disposal, the Senior Vice President, Zapolsky David now holds 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,601,156. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.20%.

42 out of 48 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amazon.com Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMZN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2413.11.