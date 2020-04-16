Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN)

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Targa Resources Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Equal Weight the TRGP stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $6. Robert W. Baird was of a view that TRGP is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that TRGP is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.95% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.65 while ending the day at $7.99. During the trading session, a total of 4.75 million shares were traded which represents a 2.64% incline from the average session volume which is 4.88 million shares. TRGP had ended its last session trading at $8.68. Targa Resources Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TRGP 52-week low price stands at $3.66 while its 52-week high price is $43.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Targa Resources Corp. generated 331.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 314.29%. Targa Resources Corp. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) is now rated as Equal Weight. BMO Capital Markets also rated SPTN as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that SPTN could surge by 9.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.35% to reach $17.33/share. It started the day trading at $15.67 and traded between $13.43 and $15.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPTN’s 50-day SMA is 12.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.52. The stock has a high of $17.35 for the year while the low is $8.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.89%, as 1.37M TRGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.07% of SpartanNash Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 95.71, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 452.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SPTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 227,086 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,438,154 shares of SPTN, with a total valuation of $77,874,365. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more SPTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,516,661 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SpartanNash Company shares by 23.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,459,663 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 460,851 shares of SpartanNash Company which are valued at $35,222,374. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its SpartanNash Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,662,297 shares and is now valued at $23,804,093. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of SpartanNash Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.