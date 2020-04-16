Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD), Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

The shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacific Drilling S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.511 while ending the day at $0.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -52.49% decline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. PACD had ended its last session trading at $0.59. Pacific Drilling S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 PACD 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $15.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$6.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pacific Drilling S.A. generated 284.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$4.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.15%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.83% to reach $10.50/share.

A look at its technical shows that NWBI’s 50-day SMA is 13.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.76. The stock has a high of $17.75 for the year while the low is $9.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.79%, as 5.67M PACD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.68% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 700.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NWBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 456,653 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,558,952 shares of NWBI, with a total valuation of $168,447,075. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NWBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,842,023 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares by 1.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,837,386 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -95,623 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. which are valued at $90,678,556. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 33,281 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,578,813 shares and is now valued at $52,976,866. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.