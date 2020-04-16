Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

The shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lincoln National Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Neutral the LNC stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $73. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 77. Wells Fargo was of a view that LNC is Market Perform in its latest report on January 08, 2019. Keefe Bruyette thinks that LNC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $28.88 while ending the day at $28.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.75 million shares were traded which represents a 6.43% incline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. LNC had ended its last session trading at $32.22. Lincoln National Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of 2.19. LNC 52-week low price stands at $16.11 while its 52-week high price is $67.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.2%. Lincoln National Corporation has the potential to record 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Telsey Advisory Group also rated SHOO as Reiterated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that SHOO could surge by 38.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.53% to reach $37.18/share. It started the day trading at $23.44 and traded between $22.73 and $22.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOO’s 50-day SMA is 29.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.39. The stock has a high of $44.79 for the year while the low is $16.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.93%, as 3.63M LNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.82% of Steven Madden Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.54, while the P/B ratio is 2.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 937.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SHOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 48,051 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,896 shares of SHOO, with a total valuation of $260,568,494. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SHOO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $180,830,195 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by 17.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,060,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -850,765 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. which are valued at $94,329,736. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,704,568 shares and is now valued at $86,057,115. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Steven Madden Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.