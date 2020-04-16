Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI), LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

The shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Douglas Emmett Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Neutral the DEI stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $44. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that DEI is Buy in its latest report on November 15, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that DEI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $30.43 while ending the day at $30.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 9.43% incline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. DEI had ended its last session trading at $33.14. Douglas Emmett Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.84, with a beta of 0.90. DEI 52-week low price stands at $23.16 while its 52-week high price is $45.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.7%. Douglas Emmett Inc. has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Singular Research also rated LYTS as Initiated on February 02, 2018, with its price target of $9.80 suggesting that LYTS could surge by 39.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 24.20% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.95 and traded between $4.16 and $5.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYTS’s 50-day SMA is 5.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.10. The stock has a high of $7.30 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 202006.92 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.47%, as 186,917 DEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.81% of LSI Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 133.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 54.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Royce & Associates LP bought more LYTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Royce & Associates LP purchasing 266,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,095,452 shares of LYTS, with a total valuation of $7,920,809. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more LYTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,528,293 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. increased its LSI Industries Inc. shares by 3.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,618,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 55,059 shares of LSI Industries Inc. which are valued at $6,116,089. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its LSI Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 26,212 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,245,606 shares and is now valued at $4,708,391. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of LSI Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.