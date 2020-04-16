Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH), FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

The shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beazer Homes USA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $22. JP Morgan was of a view that BZH is Overweight in its latest report on September 14, 2017. Wedbush thinks that BZH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.96 while ending the day at $5.14. During the trading session, a total of 629237.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.55% incline from the average session volume which is 673370.0 shares. BZH had ended its last session trading at $5.51. BZH 52-week low price stands at $4.39 while its 52-week high price is $17.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beazer Homes USA Inc. generated 60.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -122.22%. Beazer Homes USA Inc. has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $0.26 and traded between $0.2206 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.5662 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8209. The stock has a high of $12.37 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.75%, as 5.59M BZH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.94% of FTS International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.28% over the last six months.

Similarly, Amalgamated Gadget LP increased its FTS International Inc. shares by 19.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,626,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 426,021 shares of FTS International Inc. which are valued at $585,603. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FTS International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,588 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,068,032 shares and is now valued at $461,171. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of FTS International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.