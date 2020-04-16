Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

The shares of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mattel Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Overweight the MAT stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that MAT is Underperform in its latest report on February 26, 2018. Citigroup thinks that MAT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.24% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.665 while ending the day at $8.86. During the trading session, a total of 3.24 million shares were traded which represents a 47.89% incline from the average session volume which is 6.21 million shares. MAT had ended its last session trading at $9.35. Mattel Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 MAT 52-week low price stands at $6.53 while its 52-week high price is $14.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mattel Inc. generated 630.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 500.0%. Mattel Inc. has the potential to record -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated WWD as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $145 suggesting that WWD could surge by 16.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.78% to reach $65.83/share. It started the day trading at $57.57 and traded between $54.45 and $55.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWD’s 50-day SMA is 86.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.34. The stock has a high of $129.06 for the year while the low is $46.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.69%, as 3.44M MAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.00% of Woodward Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.96, while the P/B ratio is 1.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 923.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more WWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 467.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 5,544,823 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,730,932 shares of WWD, with a total valuation of $400,086,598. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $311,383,692 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Woodward Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,799,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 24,285 shares of Woodward Inc. which are valued at $285,309,385. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Woodward Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,623 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,296,854 shares and is now valued at $77,085,002. Following these latest developments, around 6.93% of Woodward Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.