Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

The shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $65 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eldorado Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on July 24, 2019, to Neutral the ERI stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. Stifel was of a view that ERI is Buy in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ERI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.60% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.26 while ending the day at $15.99. During the trading session, a total of 5.15 million shares were traded which represents a 0.67% incline from the average session volume which is 5.18 million shares. ERI had ended its last session trading at $17.50. Eldorado Resorts Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.57, with a beta of 2.46. Eldorado Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ERI 52-week low price stands at $6.02 while its 52-week high price is $70.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eldorado Resorts Inc. generated 209.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -88.46%. Eldorado Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. H.C. Wainwright also rated CRNX as Initiated on February 14, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that CRNX could surge by 57.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.45% to reach $36.60/share. It started the day trading at $16.27 and traded between $14.35 and $15.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRNX’s 50-day SMA is 17.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.37. The stock has a high of $28.81 for the year while the low is $10.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.23%, as 1.58M ERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.67% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 73.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 21.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CRNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 5,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,598,101 shares of CRNX, with a total valuation of $52,892,085.

Similarly, OrbiMed Advisors LLC decreased its Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,039,282 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $29,977,445. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.