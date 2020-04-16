Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR), Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

The shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Hold the CFR stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $84. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Wedbush was of a view that CFR is Underperform in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that CFR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $65.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $59.70 while ending the day at $60.40. During the trading session, a total of 670324.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.63% decline from the average session volume which is 659550.0 shares. CFR had ended its last session trading at $64.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.89, with a beta of 1.57. CFR 52-week low price stands at $47.69 while its 52-week high price is $104.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.87%. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has the potential to record 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Piper Jaffray also rated MYGN as Downgrade on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that MYGN could surge by 27.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.46% to reach $19.86/share. It started the day trading at $15.06 and traded between $14.37 and $14.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYGN’s 50-day SMA is 16.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.39. The stock has a high of $48.40 for the year while the low is $9.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.47%, as 9.24M CFR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.62% of Myriad Genetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MYGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 539,913 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,931,539 shares of MYGN, with a total valuation of $170,740,323. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more MYGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,291,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Myriad Genetics Inc. shares by 3.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,240,957 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -330,149 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. which are valued at $117,928,095. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Myriad Genetics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 313,410 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,886,276 shares and is now valued at $55,612,610. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Myriad Genetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.