Mixed Analyst Attention: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

The shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Johnson Rice in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Barclays was of a view that SLCA is Underweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that SLCA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.28% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a 53.64% incline from the average session volume which is 2.37 million shares. SLCA had ended its last session trading at $1.51. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SLCA 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $18.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. generated 185.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.91%. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.25. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GME as Reiterated on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GME could down by -32.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.43% to reach $3.99/share. It started the day trading at $5.67 and traded between $4.90 and $5.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GME’s 50-day SMA is 3.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.78. The stock has a high of $9.35 for the year while the low is $2.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 62.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.43%, as 55.99M SLCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 99.21% of GameStop Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 61.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GME shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,919,641 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,455,767 shares of GME, with a total valuation of $40,095,185. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,399,909 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,434,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -160,681 shares of GameStop Corp. which are valued at $33,020,253. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 380,972 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,127,360 shares and is now valued at $24,945,760. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of GameStop Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.