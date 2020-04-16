Mixed Analyst Attention: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

The shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Timken Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Underperform the TKR stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $56. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TKR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 10, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TKR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $53.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.87 while ending the day at $33.65. During the trading session, a total of 985407.0 shares were traded which represents a -27.73% decline from the average session volume which is 771460.0 shares. TKR had ended its last session trading at $35.49. The Timken Company currently has a market cap of $2.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.55, with a beta of 1.87. The Timken Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 TKR 52-week low price stands at $22.25 while its 52-week high price is $58.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Timken Company generated 216.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.71%. The Timken Company has the potential to record 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.315 and traded between $0.25 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCR’s 50-day SMA is 0.4641 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1569. The stock has a high of $4.34 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.36%, as 8.36M TKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.92% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 676.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.46% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,445,852 shares of HCR, with a total valuation of $809,775. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $659,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (I… decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by 8.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 844,246 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -77,103 shares of Hi-Crush Inc. which are valued at $198,398. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,826 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 764,741 shares and is now valued at $179,714. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Hi-Crush Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.