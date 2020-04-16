Mixed Analyst Attention: Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

The shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tata Motors Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. Nomura was of a view that TTM is Neutral in its latest report on February 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TTM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.94% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.605 while ending the day at $4.69. During the trading session, a total of 2.63 million shares were traded which represents a -7.88% decline from the average session volume which is 2.44 million shares. TTM had ended its last session trading at $5.04. TTM 52-week low price stands at $3.92 while its 52-week high price is $17.14.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.14%. Tata Motors Limited has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.2698 and traded between $0.231 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTI’s 50-day SMA is 0.7984 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4445. The stock has a high of $2.56 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.15%, as 1.76M TTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.46% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 972.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 729,045 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,483,637 shares of TTI, with a total valuation of $5,914,764. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more TTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,481,516 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its TETRA Technologies Inc. shares by 6.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,823,126 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 442,913 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. which are valued at $2,503,400. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TETRA Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 802,857 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,501,079 shares and is now valued at $2,400,345. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.