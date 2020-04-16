Mixed Analyst Attention: frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR), Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

The shares of frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of frontdoor inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $47.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on April 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Goldman was of a view that FTDR is Buy in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that FTDR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $34.52 while ending the day at $34.72. During the trading session, a total of 777218.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.31% decline from the average session volume which is 717570.0 shares. FTDR had ended its last session trading at $37.11. FTDR 52-week low price stands at $30.06 while its 52-week high price is $53.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The frontdoor inc. generated 428.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.0%. frontdoor inc. has the potential to record 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Loop Capital also rated TPX as Upgrade on June 24, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that TPX could surge by 40.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.30% to reach $69.70/share. It started the day trading at $43.725 and traded between $41.33 and $41.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TPX’s 50-day SMA is 63.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.95. The stock has a high of $100.39 for the year while the low is $22.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.85%, as 2.18M FTDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.24% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.08, while the P/B ratio is 6.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The H Partners Management LLC sold more TPX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -28.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The H Partners Management LLC selling -2,300,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,700,000 shares of TPX, with a total valuation of $249,147,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $194,381,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,875,235 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -34,279 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. which are valued at $169,386,522. In the same vein, Manulife Investment Management (U… decreased its Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 169,768 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,547,573 shares and is now valued at $155,064,416. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.