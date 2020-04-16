Mixed Analyst Attention: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP), Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

The shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on July 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47.50. Barclays was of a view that BIP is Equal Weight in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BIP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $47.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $37.15 while ending the day at $37.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a -71.98% decline from the average session volume which is 677540.0 shares. BIP had ended its last session trading at $39.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $14.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 352.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 46.38, with a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 BIP 52-week low price stands at $22.99 while its 52-week high price is $50.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. generated 827.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has the potential to record 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is now rated as Reduce. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.82% to reach $13.46/share. It started the day trading at $1.735 and traded between $1.60 and $1.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QD’s 50-day SMA is 2.1506 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.4173. The stock has a high of $9.20 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.48%, as 14.07M BIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.78% of Qudian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC sold more QD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC selling -989,777 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,764,374 shares of QD, with a total valuation of $13,975,873. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more QD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,403,948 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shanghai Greenwoods Asset Managem… increased its Qudian Inc. shares by 25.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,230,601 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,072,600 shares of Qudian Inc. which are valued at $9,415,082. In the same vein, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (B… increased its Qudian Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,891,947 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,083,625 shares and is now valued at $9,150,525. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Qudian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.