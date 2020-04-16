Mixed Analyst Attention: Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

The shares of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $54 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brinker International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the EAT stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on October 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that EAT is Outperform in its latest report on October 31, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that EAT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $29.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.1025 while ending the day at $14.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.52 million shares were traded which represents a -13.35% decline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. EAT had ended its last session trading at $15.71. EAT 52-week low price stands at $7.00 while its 52-week high price is $47.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brinker International Inc. generated 12.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.75%. Brinker International Inc. has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.2704 and traded between $0.205 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4583 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9747. The stock has a high of $1.78 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.58%, as 40.98M EAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.94% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CBL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 432,719 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,054,966 shares of CBL, with a total valuation of $5,010,993. Luxor Capital Group LP meanwhile bought more CBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,866,764 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,460,586 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 45,538 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. which are valued at $1,692,117. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 164,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,460,652 shares and is now valued at $1,692,130. Following these latest developments, around 11.70% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.