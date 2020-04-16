Mixed Analyst Attention: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

The shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlackBerry Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the TD Securities set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BB is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 25, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that BB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.70 while ending the day at $3.70. During the trading session, a total of 4.16 million shares were traded which represents a 38.34% incline from the average session volume which is 6.75 million shares. BB had ended its last session trading at $4.00. BlackBerry Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 BB 52-week low price stands at $2.70 while its 52-week high price is $9.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BlackBerry Limited generated 377.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. BlackBerry Limited has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BNFT as Downgrade on February 27, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that BNFT could surge by 58.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.09% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.72 and traded between $9.35 and $9.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNFT’s 50-day SMA is 11.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.62. The stock has a high of $41.92 for the year while the low is $6.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.84%, as 3.30M BB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.20% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 576.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BNFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 751,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,871,394 shares of BNFT, with a total valuation of $25,584,121.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Benefitfocus Inc. shares by 2.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,420,972 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 61,913 shares of Benefitfocus Inc. which are valued at $21,570,861. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Benefitfocus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 805,543 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,083,664 shares and is now valued at $18,565,446. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Benefitfocus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.