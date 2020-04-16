Mixed Analyst Attention: BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR), J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP)

The shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $21 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BellRing Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Consumer Edge Research in its report released on December 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Wells Fargo was of a view that BRBR is Outperform in its latest report on November 11, 2019. SunTrust thinks that BRBR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.77 while ending the day at $15.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -116.26% decline from the average session volume which is 467570.0 shares. BRBR had ended its last session trading at $17.23. BellRing Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BRBR 52-week low price stands at $13.56 while its 52-week high price is $24.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The BellRing Brands Inc. generated 29.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. BellRing Brands Inc. has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.60. It started the day trading at $0.295 and traded between $0.201 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCP’s 50-day SMA is 0.5402 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8425. The stock has a high of $1.37 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 107.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.46%, as 112.31M BRBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.63% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more JCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 417,276 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,481,777 shares of JCP, with a total valuation of $14,933,440. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more JCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,402,206 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newport Trust Co. decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by 1.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,920,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -307,783 shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. which are valued at $5,731,533. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,122,317 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,726,562 shares and is now valued at $3,861,562. Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.