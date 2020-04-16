Mixed Analyst Attention: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB), Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

The shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Associated Banc-Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ASB is Underperform in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ASB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.755 while ending the day at $11.93. During the trading session, a total of 2.03 million shares were traded which represents a -23.26% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. ASB had ended its last session trading at $12.91. Associated Banc-Corp currently has a market cap of $1.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 1.35. ASB 52-week low price stands at $10.23 while its 52-week high price is $23.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Associated Banc-Corp has the potential to record 0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $4.511 and traded between $3.86 and $3.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKER’s 50-day SMA is 2.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.81. The stock has a high of $21.72 for the year while the low is $1.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 40690.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.01%, as 45,171 ASB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.78% of Akers Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold more AKER shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hudson Bay Capital Management LP selling -28,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 240,305 shares of AKER, with a total valuation of $513,051. Iroquois Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more AKER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,850 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Akers Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.