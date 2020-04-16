Mixed Analyst Attention: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX), PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL)

The shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on April 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that ACRX is Outperform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ACRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.21 while ending the day at $1.29. During the trading session, a total of 648420.0 shares were traded which represents a 33.77% incline from the average session volume which is 979000.0 shares. ACRX had ended its last session trading at $1.36. ACRX 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $4.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 14.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) is now rated as Buy. Wells Fargo also rated POL as Upgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that POL could surge by 28.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.61% to reach $27.67/share. It started the day trading at $20.03 and traded between $19.26 and $19.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that POL’s 50-day SMA is 23.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.25. The stock has a high of $37.33 for the year while the low is $8.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.34%, as 1.86M ACRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.14% of PolyOne Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.15, while the P/B ratio is 1.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more POL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 149,153 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,839,701 shares of POL, with a total valuation of $167,689,128. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more POL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,117,619 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PolyOne Corporation shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,471,122 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,725 shares of PolyOne Corporation which are valued at $46,877,184. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. decreased its PolyOne Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 474,482 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,277,833 shares and is now valued at $43,210,492. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of PolyOne Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.