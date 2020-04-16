Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

The shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Howard Hughes Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on July 02, 2018, to Buy the HHC stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $160. BWS Financial was of a view that HHC is Buy in its latest report on June 08, 2017. Sandler O’Neill thinks that HHC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 30, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 123.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $51.09 while ending the day at $52.60. During the trading session, a total of 941477.0 shares were traded which represents a -139.11% decline from the average session volume which is 393750.0 shares. HHC had ended its last session trading at $56.32. The Howard Hughes Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.54, with a beta of 1.83. HHC 52-week low price stands at $35.10 while its 52-week high price is $135.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2566.67%. The Howard Hughes Corporation has the potential to record -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Credit Suisse also rated GPMT as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that GPMT could surge by 56.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.89% to reach $11.60/share. It started the day trading at $5.23 and traded between $4.71 and $5.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPMT’s 50-day SMA is 11.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.77. The stock has a high of $19.39 for the year while the low is $1.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.93%, as 3.25M HHC shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GPMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 248,070 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,170,882 shares of GPMT, with a total valuation of $46,496,372. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GPMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,713,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Timbercreek Investment Management… increased its Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 140.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,508,515 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,463,983 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $12,718,171. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 432,276 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,311,464 shares and is now valued at $11,719,122. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.