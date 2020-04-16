Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

The shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regions Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the RF stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Janney in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.50. Citigroup was of a view that RF is Neutral in its latest report on December 16, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that RF is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.26 while ending the day at $9.29. During the trading session, a total of 13.24 million shares were traded which represents a 11.54% incline from the average session volume which is 14.97 million shares. RF had ended its last session trading at $10.12. Regions Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of 1.73. RF 52-week low price stands at $6.94 while its 52-week high price is $17.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.5%. Regions Financial Corporation has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. The Benchmark Company also rated CEMI as Reiterated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that CEMI could down by -3.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.11% to reach $9.75/share. It started the day trading at $10.28 and traded between $8.93 and $10.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEMI’s 50-day SMA is 4.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.12. The stock has a high of $10.49 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 313801.2 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.80%, as 416,728 RF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.90% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 618.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 142.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 81.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,239,983 shares of CEMI, with a total valuation of $6,348,713. Royce & Associates LP meanwhile bought more CEMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,076,439 worth of shares.

Similarly, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou… decreased its Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares by 4.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 681,189 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,067 shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $3,487,688. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.