Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)

The shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Buy the PH stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $229. Wells Fargo was of a view that PH is Overweight in its latest report on December 16, 2019. Barclays thinks that PH is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $163.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.82% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $130.25 while ending the day at $131.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.33 million shares were traded which represents a -52.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. PH had ended its last session trading at $142.11. Parker-Hannifin Corporation currently has a market cap of $16.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.60, with a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 PH 52-week low price stands at $93.00 while its 52-week high price is $215.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Parker-Hannifin Corporation generated 948.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.8%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has the potential to record 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.92% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.94 and traded between $0.68 and $0.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITP’s 50-day SMA is 0.7311 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7301. The stock has a high of $1.25 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1646.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 766.22%, as 14,258 PH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.08% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 88.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The G1 Execution Services LLC sold more ITP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The G1 Execution Services LLC selling -23,697 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 185,240 shares of ITP, with a total valuation of $114,849. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ITP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $65,906 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares by 8.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,952 shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc. which are valued at $23,631. In the same vein, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,750 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,615 shares and is now valued at $12,781. Following these latest developments, around 5.18% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.