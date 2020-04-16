Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $20 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nielsen Holdings plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Underweight the NLSN stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 28, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on December 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Goldman was of a view that NLSN is Neutral in its latest report on August 23, 2018. Pivotal Research Group thinks that NLSN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.92 while ending the day at $13.10. During the trading session, a total of 5.01 million shares were traded which represents a -15.07% decline from the average session volume which is 4.35 million shares. NLSN had ended its last session trading at $14.02. Nielsen Holdings plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NLSN 52-week low price stands at $11.62 while its 52-week high price is $27.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nielsen Holdings plc generated 454.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.51%. Nielsen Holdings plc has the potential to record 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.66% to reach $10.71/share. It started the day trading at $2.24 and traded between $2.0771 and $2.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBM’s 50-day SMA is 2.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.42. The stock has a high of $7.73 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.21%, as 4.51M NLSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GMT Capital Corp. bought more HBM shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GMT Capital Corp. purchasing 10,523,747 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,700,147 shares of HBM, with a total valuation of $71,630,279. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. meanwhile sold more HBM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,384,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Investment Management Co…. increased its Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares by 4.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,020,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 400,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. which are valued at $17,138,000. In the same vein, Heathbridge Capital Management Lt… increased its Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,809,915 shares and is now valued at $12,938,839. Following these latest developments, around 0.25% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.